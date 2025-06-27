x

Friday, June 27, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s

Friday, June 27, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
4 hours 56 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, June 27 2025 Jun 27, 2025 June 27, 2025 10:20 AM June 27, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days