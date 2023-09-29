Friday, Sept. 29, 2023: Stray showers with temperatures in the high 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
EMS staffing shortage affecting emergency service response times in Starr County
-
Man charged in San Benito police chase accused of firing at officers
-
No injuries reported in Weslaco house fire
-
Sheriff's office: Subjects detained in Elsa game room raid
-
Great horned owl continues to recover after getting trapped in fishing line...