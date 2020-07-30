Fruit stand in Mission affected by hurricane Hanna

Wind gusts of over 60 miles per hour now add the rain that was driven with this wind and the full effect of hurricane Hanna was felt not only in people's home, but also businesses.

Hurricane Hanna tore through the heart of Hidalgo County over the weekend, causing havoc to everything in it's path, including Marcelo Vasquez's fruit stand.

"The moment I saw how it was I felt sadness because this is how I make my living, the life of my children, the whole family," says Vasquez.

One thing Hanna did bring Vasquez was the realization that the people of the Rio Grande Valley truly care about each other.

People continue to stop by, just so his stand won't go under.

Watch the video for the full story.






