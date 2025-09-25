Fugitive wanted in connection with 2021 Edinburg homicide in custody

Jorge Havier Vasquez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A man who had been on the run for over five years was arrested on multiple charges in connection with a murder that happened in rural Edinburg.

Jorge Havier Vasquez was taken into custody on Wednesday following a traffic stop in Hidalgo County. He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon on charges of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 27-year-old Santana Tapia Jaimes, according to a news release.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Tapia Jaimes’ body was found in March 2021 in trash bags and left inside a vehicle at a car dealership in rural Edinburg.

Tapia Jaimes’ body had a gunshot wound to the chest, the news release noted.

An investigation revealed that the murder occurred on March 6, 2021, near FM 1925 and Orange Street in rural Edinburg, The victim was sitting in a dark-colored Dodge Ram truck with another person identified as Alejandro Valdez Resendez when the murder occurred, according to the sheriff's office.

Resendez was an employee at the same dealership where the victim’s body was found, the news release added.

“Investigators were informed that after the shooting, Vasquez washed Tapia’s blood off his hands,” the news release said. “Investigators were able to locate Resendez’s Dodge Ram truck, which had a large amount of blood on the passenger seat.”

Resendez fled to Mexico after disposing the body, according to the news release, and an active arrest warrant for him remains pending.

Details of Vasquez’s role in the homicide were not immediately available.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.