Fugitive wanted in connection with shooting death of Edinburg man apprehended

A 22-year-old was apprehended by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the shooting death of an Edinburg man.

Mario Cordero Jr. was identified last week as a person of interest in the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Daniel Arevalo, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cordero was arrested Wednesday following a joint operation with the sheriff’s office and U.S. Marshals near the 700 block of East Iowa Road in Edinburg.

Arevalo was killed on Jan. 10 in a shooting at the 5600 block of Wakita Drive. Witnesses told investigators two men dressed in dark clothing and wearing hoodies were walking on the street and started shooting towards the victim, according to a previous news release.

Those with any information on Arevalo’s death are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.