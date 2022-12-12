Funeral held for Valley border patrol agent killed in ATV crash

A Valley border patrol agent who died while on the job last week was laid to rest Monday.

Raul Gonzalez Jr. 38, was buried at Palm Valley Gardens in Pharr.

He was on an ATV tracking a group of illegal border crossers when he crashed.

Border patrol agents gave Gonzalez and his family full honors with bagpipes and a gun salute at the funeral. Hundreds of people were there, including agents standing next to ATV's facing the casket.

"I did tell the family, I did commit to them that if they would like to go to the site where agent Gonzalez passed, more than happy to ensure that they get the opportunity to go see the site to bring them closure," Border Patrol RGV Sector Chief Gloria Chavez said. "I also committed that I will share with them the results of that investigation."

Gonzalez leaves behind two children, a young son and a young daughter.