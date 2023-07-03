x

Funeral Service for Retired Weslaco Firefighter

WESLACO – Funeral services for retired firefighter, Lieutenant Felipe Luna Jr were held Wednesday.

The Regional Honor Guard presented the funeral firefighter honors.

Lieutenant Luna Jr. with Weslaco Fire Department, 56, passed away on Sept. 27.

He was a part of the Weslaco Fire Department for over 35 years before he retired just a few years ago.

