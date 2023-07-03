Funeral Service for Retired Weslaco Firefighter
WESLACO – Funeral services for retired firefighter, Lieutenant Felipe Luna Jr were held Wednesday.
The Regional Honor Guard presented the funeral firefighter honors.
Lieutenant Luna Jr. with Weslaco Fire Department, 56, passed away on Sept. 27.
He was a part of the Weslaco Fire Department for over 35 years before he retired just a few years ago.
More News
Sports Video
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
-
1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp