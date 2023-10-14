x

Galería de fotos: Eclipse anular 14 de octubre

Saturday, October 14 2023

Noticias RGV presenta las fotos más destacadas del eclipse anular solar 2023 enviadas por los televidentes del sur de Texas. 

Si deseas que tu foto sea publicada, puedes enviarla al siguiente enlace: galería de imágenes .

