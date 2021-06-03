George P. Bush visiting PSJA campus

In his first confirmed visit to the Valley after announcing he’s running for Texas attorney general, the PSJA school district announced Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush will be visiting PSJA T. Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School on Friday.

Bush will be speaking at the school, located at 714 US-83 BUS in Pharr, at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4 according to the news release. Bush will discuss public education with district leaders and student body representatives.

Bush announced Wednesday that he is running for attorney general, challenging fellow Republican Ken Paxton.