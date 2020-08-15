Gibson expected to start for Texas against Colorado
By The
Associated Press
Texas Rangers (9-9, second in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-7, second in the AL West)
Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (0-2, 4.11 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (2-2, 2.08 ERA, .92 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)
LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers square off against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.
The Rockies finished 43-38 in home games in 2019. Colorado averaged 9.3 hits per game last year while batting .265 as a team.
The Rangers went 33-48 away from home in 2019. Texas hit .248 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 296 total doubles last year.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Nick Goody: (back spasms), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (forearm), Robinson Chirinos: (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County officials compare coronavirus numbers to larger cities to explain concerns
-
Standoff with barricaded man ends, 25-year-old takes his own life
-
Decrease seen in hospitalized coronavirus patients in Hidalgo County
-
Barricaded subject remains in home in Peñitas
-
Law enforcement agencies respond to home in Peñitas after reports of barricaded...