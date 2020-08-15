Gibson expected to start for Texas against Colorado

By The

Associated Press



Texas Rangers (9-9, second in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-7, second in the AL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (0-2, 4.11 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (2-2, 2.08 ERA, .92 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers square off against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

The Rockies finished 43-38 in home games in 2019. Colorado averaged 9.3 hits per game last year while batting .265 as a team.

The Rangers went 33-48 away from home in 2019. Texas hit .248 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 296 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Nick Goody: (back spasms), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (forearm), Robinson Chirinos: (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

