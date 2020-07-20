x

Gladys Porter Zoo changes hours, will be open on Friday afternoons and weekends

3 hours 47 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, July 20 2020 Jul 20, 2020 July 20, 2020 6:50 AM July 20, 2020 in News - Local

The Gladys Porter Zoo will be closed Monday through Thursday until further notice.

The zoo will remain open on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Visitors should check GPZ.org for the latest information and tickets.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days