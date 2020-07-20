Gladys Porter Zoo changes hours, will be open on Friday afternoons and weekends

The Gladys Porter Zoo will be closed Monday through Thursday until further notice.

The zoo will remain open on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Visitors should check GPZ.org for the latest information and tickets.