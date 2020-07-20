Gladys Porter Zoo changes hours, will be open on Friday afternoons and weekends
The Gladys Porter Zoo will be closed Monday through Thursday until further notice.
The zoo will remain open on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Visitors should check GPZ.org for the latest information and tickets.
More News
News Video
-
Photographer's Perspective: Reporting during the Pandemic
-
Gladys Porter Zoo changes hours, will be open on Friday afternoons and...
-
2 new ocelots identified at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge
-
Starr County, facing 'ethical dilemma,' receives federal assistance
-
Hidalgo County judge says he's concerned some businesses aren't operating safely