Gladys Porter Zoo honoring veterans with $3 discount admission this weekend

The Gladys Porter Zoo is honoring veterans with discount admission this weekend.

Veterans, retirees, active duty and reserve military members and their families can enjoy $3 admission per person starting Friday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 13.

A military ID, retiree ID or VA card must be presented at the gate.

The zoo is also currently looking for bands and choirs to perform at Zoo Nights and Lights during the first week of December. Volunteers can email events@gpz.org to get signed up.

Watch the video above to see our Zoo Guest of the week, a giant bumpy toad!