Gonzalez Returns to Harlingen To Lead the South Hawks

HARLINGEN - Israel Gonzalez is returning home, but will be wearing different feathers this time around. The Harlingen alum and former offensive coordinator under Manny Gomez is returning to Harlingen CISD, but will take over the head coaching vacancy at Harlingen South.

Gonzalez has spent the last four seasons with the Lyford Bulldogs as their head coach and athletic coordinator. Gonzalez has led the Bulldogs to the playoffs all four seasons he has held the job with a 27-15 overall record.

Gonzalez takes over a Hawks program that hasn't had a winning season since 2013 with just two playoff appearances in that span. Gonzalez told KRGV that he's happy to be returning home.

"Harlingen South is a great program I think there is a lot of room for growth and success," Gonzalez told Channel 5 Sports. "I'm excited to be the guy that has the opportunity to go there and get them moving in the right direction."