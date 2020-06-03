Gov. Abbott announces third phase to reopen Texas economy

File photo

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday more coronavirus restrictions that will be lifted in Texas, some starting immediately. It’s part of his next phase to reopen the state’s economy.

Starting June 3, all businesses that are currently operating at 25% capacity can expand occupancy to 50% with some restrictions, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Bars can expand their capacity as long as customers are all seated. Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with less than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases are allowed to open at 50% capacity. Restaurants are allowed to have parties up to 10 people per table. On June 12, restaurants will be allowed to expand their capacity to 75%.

On June 19, governor’s office says amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 confirmed virus cases will be allowed to open at 50% capacity.

According to the release from the Gov. Abbott’s office, special provisions for public outdoor gatherings have been made — that can be found on the Open Texas website — but says local officials and public health officials need to collaborate on safety standards.

The governor’s office says businesses allowed to expand services should continue to follow minimum standard health protocols from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The governor is also reminded Texans that face coverings are encouraged and should be in groups of less than 10 people. People over the age of 65 are still encouraged to stay home as much as possible. Lastly, people are still encouraged to avoid nursing homes and other supported living centers.

Texans are encouraged to visit the Open Texas website for details on guidelines.