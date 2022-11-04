Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Mission
Governor Greg Abbott spent time campaigning in the Valley Thursday, and urged people to get to the polls.
Abbott stopped at Ranch House Burgers in Mission, where supporters packed into the restaurant.
Abbott also spent time in Waco and Von Ormy prior to his stop in Mission. His Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke, also visited the Valley a few days ago.
Abbott is scheduled to host an election night event at Quinta Mazatlan in McAllen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a news release from his campaign.
