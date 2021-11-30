x

Gov. Abbott meets with supporters in Edinburg

10 hours 36 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, November 30 2021 Nov 30, 2021 November 30, 2021 12:37 PM November 30, 2021 in News - Local
By: Trevier Gonzalez

Gov. Greg Abbott held a meet-and-greet at University Drafthouse in Edinburg on Tuesday, where he delivered remarks to a packed house. 

Abbott spoke for about 20 minutes,  highlighting his support for Valley educators and the new level-one trauma center.

Can't see the video? Click here

Abbott's visit to the Rio Grande Valley comes less than a week after he was in the same city to visit with service members ahead of Thanksgiving. 

RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott visits Edinburg  

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days