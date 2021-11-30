Gov. Abbott meets with supporters in Edinburg
Gov. Greg Abbott held a meet-and-greet at University Drafthouse in Edinburg on Tuesday, where he delivered remarks to a packed house.
Abbott spoke for about 20 minutes, highlighting his support for Valley educators and the new level-one trauma center.
Can't see the video? Click here.
Abbott's visit to the Rio Grande Valley comes less than a week after he was in the same city to visit with service members ahead of Thanksgiving.
