Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke discuss Uvalde shooting in debate at UTRGV

The shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde was the front and center topic at the gubernatorial debate between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke Friday night at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The topic also included the issue of addressing gun violence in a legislative session in Texas.

The regular schedule for lawmakers to meet and discuss new laws is once every two years, unless the Governor calls for them to meet earlier.

Watch the video for the full report.