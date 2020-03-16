Governor: 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas, test results for 300 other people pending

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. (File Photo.)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas had 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 15 counties across the state.

Abbott, who spoke Monday afternoon at a news conference in San Antonio that was streamed live by KSAT-TV, said the number didn't include people quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

About 200 Texans have been tested for COVID-19 and test results for another 300 people remain pending, Abbott said, adding that he expected testing to rapidly expand during the next few weeks.

During the news conference, Abbott urged Texans not to hoard toilet paper, bottled water and other supplies.

"There's absolutely no need to hoard or stockpile supplies," Abbott said.