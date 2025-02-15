Grass fire burns at least 100 acres in Brownsville, strong winds a factor

A large grass fire in Brownsville was made more difficult to contain on Saturday with strong gusts across the Rio Grande Valley.

The fire was near New Carmen Avenue and FM 1732, just south of Rancho Viejo.

Fire officials say the fire is under control, and they're working on extinguishing hotspots; at least 100 acres were burned.

The Brownsville Fire Department had around eight to 10 units working to contain the fire. Fire officials say there are no injuries or damages to any structures.

"One of the reasons we deployed as many units as we did is because of the high winds. We wanted to make sure that we created a barrier between the fire and the structures," Brownsville Fire Department Assistant Chief Sam Padilla said.

Officials say they do not know what started the fire, but do know that the wind did play a factor. Wind gusts in Brownsville were up to 58 miles an hour.