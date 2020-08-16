Gray scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Texas

By The

Associated Press



Texas Rangers (10-9, second in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-8, second in the AL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (0-0, 1.00 ERA, .78 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (0-2, 6.41 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The Rockies went 43-38 in home games in 2019. Colorado averaged 9.3 hits per game last year while batting .265 as a team.

The Rangers finished 33-48 in road games in 2019. Texas averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Texas leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Nick Goody: (back spasms), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (forearm), Robinson Chirinos: (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

