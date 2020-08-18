Greinke expected to start as Houston hosts Colorado

By The

Associated Press



Colorado Rockies (13-9, second in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (12-10, second in the NL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-0, 3.91 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (1-0, 2.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

The Astros went 60-21 on their home field in 2019. Houston averaged 9.5 hits with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 288 total home runs last year.

The Rockies finished 28-53 in road games in 2019. Colorado averaged 9.3 hits per game last year, batting .265 as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Houston leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Michael Brantley: (quad), Yordan Alvarez: (right knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.