Groundbreaking held for new federally-funded fire station in La Joya

Work began today on a brand-new fire station in La Joya. The $1.2 million federally-funded project is about two years in the making.

The city's current and only fire station is over 30 years old, with size being one limiting factor at the old spot.

"We're expanding, we're growing, and we've outgrown over here," La Joya Fire Chief Leroy Salinas said. "That's what we're looking to do, is provide that service, better quality service to any one of our citizens within our community and surrounding."

The new station will take about a year to build.