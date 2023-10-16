Groundbreaking held for new federally-funded fire station in La Joya
Work began today on a brand-new fire station in La Joya. The $1.2 million federally-funded project is about two years in the making.
The city's current and only fire station is over 30 years old, with size being one limiting factor at the old spot.
"We're expanding, we're growing, and we've outgrown over here," La Joya Fire Chief Leroy Salinas said. "That's what we're looking to do, is provide that service, better quality service to any one of our citizens within our community and surrounding."
The new station will take about a year to build.
More News
News Video
-
Progreso city official accused of drug trafficking makes first court appearance
-
Off-duty Edinburg police officer arrested for suspected DWI, unlawful carry in McAllen
-
Former Valley martial arts teacher stuck in Israel amid ongoing war
-
Pump Patrol - October 16, 2023
-
Groundbreaking held for new federally-funded fire station in La Joya