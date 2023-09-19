Grulla Middle School construction resumes after cease and desist order

Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District is now moving forward with construction on the new Grulla Middle School.

The district was ordered by Starr County to cease and desist on construction, claiming the district never received the proper permits and inspections.

The district announced on their Facebook page that construction was going to continue on the $40 million project.

"We would like to thank the Starr County Commissioners, Starr County Judge, and the Union Water Supply Board for working with the District in moving forward with our New Grulla Middle School," RGCGISD Superintendent Adolfo Pena Jr. wrote on the post.