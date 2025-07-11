Grupo Frontera donates to Diocese of Brownsville Immigration Services
The popular Edinburg band Grupo Frontera made a $70,000 donation to the Diocese of Brownsville Immigration Services office.
A check presentation was held Wednesday at the Mexican consulate in McAllen.
According to the Diocese website, the immigration services office provides assistance to foreign nationals seeking permanent resident status in the U.S.
Services includes “completing application forms, facilitating filing procedures both in the U.S. and abroad, counseling on eligibility requirements and dealing with grounds of inadmissibility that may apply to the client,” the website states.
Ofelia De Los Santos, director of the diocese immigration services, said the money will help the Diocese offer more fee waivers.
“We get paid, and then all they have to worry about is coming up with the money to pay immigration services,” De Los Santos said. “This money will touch so many lives.”
The donation comes as the Trump administration increases enforcement operations targeting people in the country illegally.
Click here to learn more about the Diocese of Brownsville Immigration Services
