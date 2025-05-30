x

Grupo 'Frontera' graba nuevo video musical en el Valle

2 hours 28 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, May 30 2025 May 30, 2025 May 30, 2025 6:12 PM May 30, 2025 in Noticias RGV

El grupo musical Frontera graba un video musical en La Pulga de Alamo, y los fans no se dejaron esperar para asistir.

Karla Mondragón de Noticias RGV tiene todos los detalles

