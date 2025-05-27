x

Grupo se reúne para nuevo lanzamiento de nave Starship

1 hour 45 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, May 27 2025 May 27, 2025 May 27, 2025 5:43 PM May 27, 2025 in Noticias RGV

El lanzamiento de este cohete atrae tanto a residentes del área como a turistas de ambos lados de la frontera.

Desde el parque Isla Blanca, en la Isla del Padre Sur, Marlen Sosa, tiene el reportaje completo.

