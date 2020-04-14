Gym offering credit for members charged for services in April, others freeze accounts

MCALLEN – Paying a monthly fee for a service no longer available due to the shelter-in-place orders? Some gym goers still being billed want answers.

All shelter-in-place orders in the Rio Grande Valley state that non-essential businesses, such as gyms or fitness centers, have to close.

“I understand that they should still have some source of revenue. I also don’t think it’s right to charge the full amount to all their clients,” said Antonio Martinez, a member at Gold’s Gym.

Gold’s Gym stated it would be offering credit to members who were charged for April.

Some other local gyms have notices on their websites saying they will not bill their members for the month or until further notice.

Watch the video above for the full story.