Hablando Claro: Asociación en bienes raíces organiza evento virtual sobre préstamos hipotecarios
Bethy Beas, representante de One Valley LLC, y Edgar Hernández, manager de Primeres Mortages South Texas Regional, visitan los estudios de Noticias RGV para promover un evento informativo sobre cómo estar listo para una hipoteca.
Para registrarse al evento puede llamar al siguiente número: 956- 878-2059.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
