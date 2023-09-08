x

Hablando Claro: Experta en finanzas explica como mantener estabilidad financiera

By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Hablando Claro, la propietaria y consultora de Sarabia Finacial Services, Linda Sarabia, informa acerca de los servicios que ofrecen y cómo alguien podría llegar a ser más alfabetizado financieramente, ayudándolo a ser más responsable con sus ingresos.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

