Harlingen airport seeing ‘packed’ flights amid record 4th of July travel

The Valley International Airport in Harlingen is seeing more travelers ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

“We have been very blessed with the fact that our flights are very full, very packed,” airport director Nicolas Mirman said.

According to the American Automobile Association, a record-breaking amount of travelers will either fly or drive during the upcoming holiday.

AAA said over 72 million people are expected to travel over the weekend.

Mirman has a tip for those taking a flight during the holiday.

“So the idea, especially in the summer, is to recommend our passengers to show up at the airport a little earlier than usual, maybe two hours,” Mirman said. “That way you don't have to be super stressed out going through security."

Mirman also recommends downloading your airline's app to track any changes to your flight.