Harlingen announces plans to not renew contract with humane society

The city of Harlingen will not renew its contract with the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society, according to city manager Josh Ramirez.

In September 2023, the city extended their contract with the animal shelter through January 2024 for the shelter to pick up abandoned animals in the city.

Ramirez said the decision to not renew their contract with the humane society was made because the shelter was not letting the city drop off stray animals.

“We will not renew their contract as of Jan, 18 when that renewal is supposed to happen — it's not gonna be renewed,” Ramirez said. “People are complaining that there's animals at large, they're chasing kids in the neighborhoods.”

Last week, the city accused the humane society of not accepting the animals on a social media post, where they also accused the shelter of spreading misinformation and misusing taxpayer funds.

The shelter denied those claims.

Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda said the city would search for a new organization to deal with their abandoned animal problems once the contract runs out.

