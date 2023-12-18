Harlingen residents react to city allegations against RGV Humane Society

As the city of Harlingen launches an investigation into the RGV Humane Society's handling of funds, some Harlingen residents are chiming in on how they feel their city should use their hard-earned dollars.

Harlingen resident Shary Behling is a dog mom of six and believes animal rights is a good avenue for her tax dollars.

"My mother-in-law lives outside city limits. I mean, the dogs that she has right now, none of them are hers, they're just strays that have come up. What is it that we're doing for that? Is it animal control? Is that the humane society?" Behling said.

She does ask that the city and the humane society are both transparent with where their money goes.

As Channel 5 News first reported Friday, the city of Harlingen accused the RGV Humane Society of spreading misinformation and misusing taxpayer money.

The claim, made in a Facebook post, alleging that the shelter spent nearly $955,000 on payroll and labor expenses in the past fiscal year.

The humane society denied those claims.

Harlingen residents ask that both parties involve them in this process to help come up with a solution.

