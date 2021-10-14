Harlingen breast cancer survivor shares story

One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

There are often indicators, like a family history of cancer, to help keep people vigilant, but sometimes, it catches you completely off guard.

Two years ago, at just 35-years-old Amy Tames received a phone call with a diagnosis she didn't see coming.

"I remember taking a minute to myself and going to my bathroom," she said. "Basically feeling devastated, like my whole world just came crashing down."

Following a hunch and a self-breast exam, Tames sought out medical attention. Given her age, good health, and no immediate family history of cancer, doctors first thought she had an autoimmune disease. Tames insisted they dig deeper.

"We found it on the side we weren't going to check," Tames said. "I'm glad I went home and re-checked myself. Self-breast exams are highly encouraged and can help catch it at an early stage."

She underwent aggressive treatment, including 16 rounds of chemo, 30 rounds of radiation, and a left breast mastectomy alone, due to COVID-19.

"My family would drop me off, and they'd go park on the side," Tames said. "They'd cry, and I'd cry, going in. It was a really hard time to go through something, but in the end, I think it's made me a really strong woman."

Now, as a breast cancer survivor, Tames is urging others to be proactive about their health.

"Don't put it off," she said. "Listen to your body. Be an advocate for yourself. If you know, something is off, and the doctor is telling you no, get a second opinion— a third opinion."