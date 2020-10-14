Harlingen CISD joins COVID-19 rapid test pilot program

The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District will participate in a pilot program to designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 on campuses.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management will provide Harlingen CISD with rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, according to a news release from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office.

"Through this pilot program, TDEM will provide participating school systems with COVID-19 rapid antigen tests that will be administered to students, teachers, and staff who choose to participate," according to the news release. "Schools enrolled in the program will also receive personal protective equipment (PPE) to safely administer the rapid tests, which produce reliable results within 15 minutes."

Seven other school districts throughout Texas will participate in the pilot program.

