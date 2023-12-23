Harlingen CISD students participate in canned food drive

Over 400 canned goods were collected by students at Sam Houston Elementary School in Harlingen to help fight food insecurity.

The cans were collected over the course of three weeks as part of a school project for the students to learn about ending world hunger.

On Friday, the non-profit Loaves and Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley received the cans.

The cans will go toward the non-profit’s food pantry that helps feed the local homeless population.