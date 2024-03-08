Harlingen CSD boosting security with armed ‘guardians’

Harlingen CISD is adding armed officers to some of its campuses.

The district does not have its own police department. Now, all 22 members of the Harlingen CISD Guardian Program will work alongside other law enforcement agencies — including the Harlingen Police Department — to keep students and staff safe.

Each of the guardians has at least five years of law enforcement experience.

“They're highly motivated, so that's why we're so excited,” Harlingen CISD Superintendent Dr. J.A. Gonzalez said. “We have high quality individuals that are leaning forward, and they know their job is to protect our children and our staff.”

The district hopes to hire four additional guardians before the start of the new school year.

