Harlingen doctor challenges Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz for congressional seat

A doctor based out of Harlingen has announced she is running against Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz for the 15th Congressional District seat.

Dr. Ada Cuellar, an emergency room physician, made the announcement on Thursday.

According to a news release, Cuellar is running a campaign on the belief that every U.S. American deserves access to quality health care, a strong public education system and an economy that works for working people.

Cuellar was born and raised in Weslaco. She studied at the University of Texas - Pan American, the University of Texas Medical Branch and Temple University Hospital, according to the news release.

The news release said she became an emergency medicine doctor in the Rio Grande Valley to give back to the community that raised her and improve the lives of South Texans.

Cuellar is the first Democrat to announce she's running for the seat in the 2026 midterms.