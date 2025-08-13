Harlingen High & Sharyland shine in opening games of 2025 volleyball season
Highlights and postgame coverage from matches on Tuesday, August 12th as the 2025 high school volleyball season gets underway in the RGV.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Rate increase announced for Magic Valley customers
-
McAllen ISD restricting students from using cell phones during the school day
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash near the Pharr interchange
-
Active shooter response training held in Weslaco
-
Brownsville preparing to launch Cannery Public Market