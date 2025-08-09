Harlingen ICE officials arrest Vietnamese immigrant with criminal history

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Harlingen Field Office arrested an undocumented migrant from Vietnam on Friday.

According to a post on X, 54-year-old Huy Hoang Dang was in the United States illegally. Dang has convictions for aggravated assault, robbery, fraud, fraud by wire and was ordered to be removed from the country.

Dang will remain in ICE custody pending removal to his home country.