Harlingen Lady Cards ready for their bi-district playoff match against PSJA

The Harlingen Lady Cardinals volleyball team entered district play with the hopes of adding another district title to their trophy case, a goal that seemed unlikely after a 1-2 start.

Then, the team found a new sense of confidence after defeating San Benito in three sets, leading to four more wins to the end the regular season with a share of the district title.

Next up is the playoffs as Harlingen takes on PSJA in the bi-district round. Both teams faced each other back in September where the Lady Bears came out victorious in five sets.

The Lady Cardinals expect a similar match against the Lady Bears and hope that this time the result will be in their favor.

"They're a great team," senior libero Ava Munoz said. "We played them in pre-district, five sets, lost by two, so it's definitely going to be an exciting game."

"Honestly, we just have to focus on blocking because they do have strong hitters, stronger hitters than we've seen before, so that's the only thing we really need to work on," junior middle blocker Aneesa Joseph added.

"We're an aggressive team, I have aggressive hitters, five to six, and every single one of them know that we're gonna go down swinging, if we go down," head coach Joslynn Torres said.

The bi-district round matchup is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at PSJA High School.