Harlingen man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash

Kenneth Mooneyham. Photo credit: Harlingen Police Department

A 51-year-old Harlingen man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a male pedestrian over the weekend, according to police.

Kenneth Mooneyham was charged with collision involving death after the Harlingen Police Department identified him as the suspect in the fatal crash, according to a Thursday news release.

As previously reported, Harlingen police responded to the intersection of Business 77 and New Combes Highway, Sunday, Feb. 11 at around 1:50 a.m. where they found the body of 48-year-old Julio Cesar Villarreal on the side of the road.

According to a news release, Mooneyham was arrested after the suspect vehicle was found at a Harlingen residence.

Bond for Mooneyham was set at $500,000.