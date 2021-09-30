Harlingen man sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2020 bank robbery

Muhamed Pathe Bah. Photo Credit Harlingen Police Department

A 28-year-old Harlingen man was sentenced to life in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to robbing a bank and shooting a bank teller in the head.

Muhamed Pathe Bah will also spend an additional 25 years in federal prison for use of a firearm during the robbery and must also pay restitution to the victim, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say in June 2020, Bah entered a Texas Regional Bank on Sunshine Strip in Harlingen and made his way to a bank teller.

“Within five seconds, Bah pulled a pistol from a bag and shot the teller in the head,“ the release stated. “Bah then robbed the bank and fled the area with the stolen money.”

Bah was apprehended a short time later on his bicycle.

Bah pleaded guilty to charges in June 2021.

