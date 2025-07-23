Harlingen mother issued $300,000 bond after child found wandering streets
The mother of the 2-year-old boy found wandering the streets in Harlingen has been arraigned.
According to a news release, Janette Salinas was charged with abandoning or endangering a child; her bond was set at $300,000.
On July 21 at around 2:39 a.m., officers responded to a report of a little boy walking alone in the roadway near the intersection of Treasure Oaks Drive and Haine Drive, according to the news release.
The news release said officers canvassed the area for two hours, going door-to-door in an attempt to find the boy's family, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The child was taken into protective custody and Child Protective Services was contacted.
At around 8 a.m., Salinas contacted Harlingen police to report her child missing, according to the news release. She was brought to the police station for an interview.
After a thorough investigation, Salinas was arrested and charged, according to the news release. The little boy was safely released to other family members.
