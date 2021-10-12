Harlingen names new city manager

During a special meeting on Monday, the Harlingen City Commission voted unanimously to appoint Gabriel Gonzalez as Harlingen’s new city manager.

The vote comes after the city decided to part ways with Gonzalez’s predecessor, Dan Serna, last month. Gonzalez was named as interim city manager shortly afterward.

Gonzalez most recently served as the city's assistant city manager for internal services and has been part of the city's administration for 21 years, according to a news release from the city.

Gonzalez holds 35 years of government experience and a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Texas at Austin.

As Harlingen’s city manager, Gonzalez will oversee more than 600 employees, 18 departments, and the city’s overall budget.