Harlingen police identify 19-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash

The Harlingen Police Department has released the identity of the 19-year-old man killed in an apparent hit-and-run on Friday.

Police say Richard Andrew Parmer was found lying on the side of the road near the 2900 block of North Expressway 77 Frontage Road. Parmer appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, according to a news release.

Harlingen police investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the area to help determine the circumstances of the incident, and the suspect vehicle, according to the release.

Anyone who was in the area between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m., or has any information regarding the apparent hit-and-run, is urged to contact investigator Yesenia Vega at 956-216-5510 or the Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.