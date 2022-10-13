Harlingen police identify man accused of breaking into vehicle

The Harlingen Police Department on Thursday identified a 22-year-old man accused of breaking into a vehicle at the Harlingen Thicket Birding Center and threatening to shoot the victim.

Police responded to a report of a male subject who forced himself into a vehicle Wednesday morning by breaking a window, according to a news release.

The victim confronted the suspect, who threatened to shoot the victim, police said.

The suspect, identified as Jasper Austin Abernathy, fled the area with property of the victim. Officers located Abernathy at a nearby residence and arrested him without incident, the release stated.

Two nearby schools, Coakley Middle School and Sam Houston Elementary, were placed on secure mode as Harlingen police searched for the man in the area.

The secure mode was lifted Wednesday before noon.

Abernathy was charged with aggravated robbery Thursday and had his bond set at $100,000.

Correction: Harlingen police say the suspect's name is Jasper, not Justin.