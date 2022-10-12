x

Update: Male suspect in custody, secure mode lifted at Harlingen schools

2 hours 20 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, October 12 2022 Oct 12, 2022 October 12, 2022 11:01 AM October 12, 2022 in News - Local

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. 

Harlingen police have located a man accused of breaking into a vehicle at the Harlingen Thicket Birding Center on Wednesday. 

Police say the man, who has not been identified, was located on West Roosevelt St. and has been taken into custody. 

Two nearby schools, Coakley Middle School and Sam Houston Elementary, were placed on secure mode as Harlingen police searched for the man in the area. 

The secure mode has since been lifted. 

Police previously reported they received information that the man possibly had a firearm in his possession. 

Harlingen police say the man did not have a weapon in his possession at the time he was taken into custody. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days