Update: Male suspect in custody, secure mode lifted at Harlingen schools

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

Harlingen police have located a man accused of breaking into a vehicle at the Harlingen Thicket Birding Center on Wednesday.

Police say the man, who has not been identified, was located on West Roosevelt St. and has been taken into custody.

Two nearby schools, Coakley Middle School and Sam Houston Elementary, were placed on secure mode as Harlingen police searched for the man in the area.

The secure mode has since been lifted.

Police previously reported they received information that the man possibly had a firearm in his possession.

Harlingen police say the man did not have a weapon in his possession at the time he was taken into custody.