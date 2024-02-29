Harlingen police identify suspect charged with murder in connection with teen's death
Harlingen police have charged a man with murder in connection with the death of a teen at McKelvey Park.
20-year-old Cameron Carlos Molina was originally taken in for questioning as a person of interest in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jonathan Albert Trancoso.
RELATED STORY: Man arrested on murder charge following fatal shooting near Harlingen park
Harlingen police said further investigation resulted in Molina being arrested and charged with murder, along with tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.
The shooting happened on Feb. 27 at around 10:30 p.m.
Police received reports of shots fired at the Arroyo Hike and Bike Trail. Responding officers searched the area, where they found Trancoso lying on the ground with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Harlingen police at 956-216-5401 or Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.
