Harlingen police investigate after body was pulled out of lake

3 hours 52 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, October 04 2024 Oct 4, 2024 October 04, 2024 11:15 AM October 04, 2024 in News - Local

The Harlingen Police Department are investigating after a body was pulled out of the city lake at around 6 a.m. Friday.

Harlingen police spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore said the body was found by a person walking the trail.

Moore said the body was of a man and an autopsy has been ordered. Police do not suspect foul play.

