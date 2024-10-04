Harlingen police investigate after body was pulled out of lake
The Harlingen Police Department are investigating after a body was pulled out of the city lake at around 6 a.m. Friday.
Harlingen police spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore said the body was found by a person walking the trail.
Moore said the body was of a man and an autopsy has been ordered. Police do not suspect foul play.
