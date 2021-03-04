Harlingen police searching for driver of black truck as part of ongoing homicide investigation

The Harlingen Police Department has a new lead in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Police say they are searching for the driver of a black Chevy truck seen near the area of 13th and Harrison St. between 10:05 and 10:15 a.m. Monday.

A person of interest in the homicide investigation was spotted asking for rides in the area and jumped into the bed of the truck. It's unclear where he was taken or dropped off.

RELATED: Victim in Harlingen homicide identified

Investigators say they would like to speak to the driver for more information about the person of interest.

Eric Armstrong, 63, was found dead with multiple wounds from an unknown weapon at a home on the 1900 block of East Van Buren St.

The person of interest, described as a man with tattoos on his forearms, was seen leaving the area and may have vital information relevant to the case, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 956-535-8867 or 956-216-5940.